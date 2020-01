News at a Glance



Court refuses to grant order stopping Oshiomhole as APC Chairman The Nigeria Lawyer - An FCT High Court on Thursday turned down an Exparte Application filed by the National Vice Chairman North East of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, the factional Chairman of the APC in Edo state, Anselm Ojezua and others, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%