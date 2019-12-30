Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court remands 13-year-old boy for alleged murder
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Court remands 13-year-old boy for alleged murder A 13-year-old boy has been remanded by an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing another teenager to death with a broken bottle.

1 day ago
A 13-year-old boy, who allegedly stabbed another teenager to death with a broken bottle, was, on Monday, remanded by an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
