Court remands 2 men for allegedly raping, murdering Maersk MD’s wife Vanguard News - A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos on Friday, ordered that two men who allegedly robbed and murdered the wife of the Managing Director of Maersk, be in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending legal advice.



