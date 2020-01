News at a Glance



Court remands Corps member in custody for murder of 8-year-old boy in Kano Linda Ikeji Blog - A Kano State magistrates’ court, sitting at Nomansland, on Friday remanded Jepthan Peter Makwin, a corps member serving in Bebeji Local Government Area, in custody for murder for the death of an eight- year- old boy.



