Court remands Mama Boko Haram, 3 others over alleged N42m fraud Ripples - Aisha Alkali Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram was on Tuesday arraigned before the Federal High Court, Maiduguri on a-two count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N42 million.



