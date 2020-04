News at a Glance



Court remands cop who allegedly shot dead Rivers policewoman [photo] Ladun Liadi Blog - A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, remanded a police sergeant, Bitrus Hosea, who allegedly shot dead a policewoman on duty in a correctional facility.The policewoman, Lovender Elekwechi, also a sergeant, was ...



