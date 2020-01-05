

News at a Glance



Court remands corps member in custody for murder Ladun Liadi Blog - A Kano State magistrates’ court, sitting at Nomansland, on Friday remanded a corps member serving in Bebeji Local Government Area, Jepthan Makwin, in custody.Makwin is standing trial over the death of an eight-year-old boy.Makwin was accused of beating ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



