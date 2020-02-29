

News at a Glance



Court remands eight persons for allegedly pretending to be NDLEA officials Vanguard News - By Shina Abubakar A magistrates’ court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Friday remanded eight people in a correctional facility for pretending to be officials of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency. The accused are Sheu Tijani, 32; Babajide ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



