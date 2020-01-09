

News at a Glance



Court remands man for allegedly killing own father over cooked yam in Ebonyi 1st for Credible News - An Ebonyi state Magistrate court has remanded an aged man, Chibueze Iduma; who hails from Amaofia Ngbo community in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State, on Thursday; in Prison custody for allegedly killing his own father as a result of a quarrel over cooked yam ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



