

News at a Glance



Court remands man for beating staff of Honeywell Foods to death in Lagos Linda Ikeji Blog - A 27-year-old man, Damilola Farojoye, who allegedly hit and killed a staff of Honeywell Foods, Omokhogie Francis Ayogwokha with a wooden stick, has been arraigned before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos State. It was gathered that the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



