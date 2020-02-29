Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Court remands pastor, wife for allegedly stealing N63.5m
Vanguard News  - By Jane Echewodo A pastor and his wife were, yesterday, remanded in prison custody by an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing to a tune of N63.5 million belonging to one late Mrs Odemuyiwa Janet Adeola. The defendants identified ...

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


