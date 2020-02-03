

News at a Glance



Court remands students for destroying school fence Vanguard News - Shina Abubakar – Osogbo For allegedly damaging the perimeter of a public school fence, two teenagers, Samson Adedeji, 19, and Nurudeen Lawal, 19, were on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo. The charge sheet disclosed that the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



