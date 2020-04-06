

News at a Glance



Court sentences Funke Akindele, husband to 14-day community service Within Nigeria - Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband AbdulRasheed Bello have been convicted and fined N100,000 each by an Ogba Magistrate Court for flaunting the Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.



News Credibility Score: 21%



