Court strikes out car theft case against Naira Marley, siblings Ripples Nigeria - The car theft charges filed against hip-hop singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, and his two siblings, Idris and Babatunde Fashola; and cousin, Kunle Obere has been struck out by a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias ...



