Court turns down lawyer’s plea, orders arrest of ex-Customs boss, Dikko News Verge - The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the arrest of Abdullahi Dikko, former Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over his continued failure to appear in court in an alleged corruption and bribery trial.



