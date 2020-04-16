

Covid-19: 34 new cases confirmed in Nigeria | Details Emperor Gist - Updating Nigerians, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in the country.NCDC said the new cases were discovered in five different states.“18 Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta, 1 in Niger,” NCDC ...



