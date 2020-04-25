

News at a Glance



Covid-19: After receiving backlash, Trump claims disinfectant 'injection' idea was sarcasm (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - US President, Donald Trump, has come out to deny ever wanting people to ingest disinfectatnts as a Coronavirus cure after facing backlash on Friday for suggesting cleaning products like disinfectants should be ingested and tested as a coronavirus ...



