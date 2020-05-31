Post News
Vanguard News:
An Indonesian minister is under fire after he compared coronavirus to rebellious wives, in remarks aimed at soothing public fears about easing COVID-19 restrictions across the Southeast Asian archipelago.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Covid-19: Buhari may ease restrictions Monday There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, ...
The Trent:
Clubs in Spain’s top two soccer divisions can hold full training sessions from Monday for the first time since returning to activity after the action was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers La Liga have said.
NNN:
Iran and Turkmenistan have agreed to reopen borders on June 10 as the restrictions pertaining to the novel coronavirus are eased in both countries recently, Iranian ambassador to Ashgabat announced on Sunday. The rail and road borders between the two ...
The Eagle Online:
The Nigerian, who travelled to Egypt for medical treatment, was stranded due to flight restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nigerian Eye:
President Muhammadu Buhari met with a delegation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Sunday.The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to the Aso ...
The Breaking Times:
The Saudi Government opened Mosques to Muslim worshippers for the first in 2 motnhs on Sunday. This comes at a time the Saudi Government looks to ease lockdown restrictions.
Inside Business Online:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday held a meeting with a delegation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. The Chairman of the Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha led the delegation to the ...
Gistvile:
Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that lockdown restrictions in Scotland will be officially eased tomorrow…
Ogene African:
PRETORIA, South Africa – As South Africa prepares to move eased lockdown restrictions at Level 3 the Health Department said on Sunday that the number of positive Covid-19 cases rose to 32 683, with 1 716 new cases reported from the last 24-hour testing ...
Aledeh:
Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is currently in a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, the federal capital territory. The PTF is led by its Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The meeting is expected to see the ...
Mojidelano:
LaLiga football league has confirmed that players will be allowed to return to full training on Monday, giving them 10 days to work together before the season restarts in Spain on June 11th.
Abuja Reporters:
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Sunday met with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting which came few hours to Monday’s expiration of the second ...
