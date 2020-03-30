

News at a Glance



Covid-19: Come and I will increase your heavy burden – Owei Lakemfa The News Guru - “So a number of pastors and General Overseers are sending messages on the social media, not on how their members can be safe or assisted, but how they should pay their weekly offerings and monthly tithes online.” By Owei Lakemfa. These are times people ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



