Covid-19: Come and I will increase your heavy burden – Owei Lakemfa
News photo The News Guru  - “So a number of pastors and General Overseers are sending messages on the social media, not on how their members can be safe or assisted, but how they should pay their weekly offerings and monthly tithes online.” By Owei Lakemfa. These are times people ...

5 hours ago
1 PURE MADNESS! Lagos Landlord & Wife Arrested For Brutalizing Tenant Over Unpaid Bills (Graphic Photos) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
2 Covid-19: Come and I will increase your heavy burden – Owei Lakemfa - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Buhari's Speech Dishonest, Disjointed - Reno Omokri - NPO Reports, 5 hours ago
4 Ondo explosion: IG sets up committee, vows to unearth real cause of blast - Velox News, 5 hours ago
5 NNPC leads wealthy Nigerians, corporate citizens to gross COVID-19 donations - Business Hilights, 5 hours ago
6 Discharged coronavirus patient narrates her experience at Lagos isolation centre - Today, 5 hours ago
7 The king as a gadfly? – Hope Eghagha - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
8 Online Platforms, ATMs to Function During Lockdown -FG - Investor King, 5 hours ago
9 Banks, ATMs will function during lockdown – Finance Minister - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Nigeria discharges five coronavirus patients in Lagos - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
