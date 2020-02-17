

News at a Glance



Covid-19: Director Of Wuchang Hospital, Liu Zhiming Dies Of Coronavirus in Wuhan Mojidelano - The director of a leading hospital in China’s central city of Wuhan, Liu Zhiming has died of Coronavirus on February 18. According to Chinese media, Doctor Liu, 51, died at 10:30am after an all-out rescue effort failed.



