Covid-19: FG loses N20bn in 7 days as banks stop operations in ports Vanguard News - ABUJA—The Federal Government’s quest to contain the coronavirus pandemic through a 14 – day lockdown of Lagos, Ogun State and Abuja appears to be taking its toll on the nation’s revenue as banks’ closure continue to hamper ports operations.



