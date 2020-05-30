Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
Channels Television
3
This Day
4
Leadership
5
Financial Watch
6
Linda Ikeji Blog
7
Daily Times
8
Complete Sports
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Techpoint
11
The Guardian
12
Nairaland Forum
13
Premium Times
14
Naija Loaded
15
Too Xclusive
News at a Glance
Covid-19: Four-month-old child discharged, 76 active cases remain in Kaduna
Blueprint
- A four-month old child who tested positive to Covid-19 in Kaduna has been discharged, but there are still 76 active cases in the state as at Friday, Kaduna state government has revealed.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The Kaduna State Government has said that out of ‘’the total number of 232 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 149 have been discharged, while seven deaths have been recorded.’’
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A 4-month-old child who tested positive for Coronavirus in Kaduna state has been discharged after recovering from the disease. The baby was one of the 20 COVID-19 cases that was recorded in the state on May 15.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online COVID-19: Four-month-old child discharged in Kaduna Kaduna State government has disclosed that a four-month-old child, who earlier tested positive to COVID-19, has been discharged after testing negative for the virus.
Premium Times:
An official said the testing capacity of the state is being enhanced to enable more aggressive testing in the coming weeks.
The Herald:
The Kaduna State Government on Saturday disclosed that the four-month-old child that tested positive to COVID-19 has been discharged.
NPO Reports:
Kaduna Discharges Four-Month-Old Coronavirus Patient
Gistvile:
A 4-month-old child who tested positive for Coronavirus in Kaduna state has been discharged…
Legit 9ja:
Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, on Saturday revealed that a four-month-old baby who tested positive for COVID-19 has been discharged upon treatment and recovery.
More Picks
1
Herdsmen abduct 4 persons in Ika North East, Delta -
iBrand TV,
3 hours ago
2
COVID-19 won’t truncate electoral process – INEC -
Newzandar News,
3 hours ago
3
Moscow-bound plane called back after pilot tests positive for COVID-19 -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
4
George Floyd murder: More soldiers to patrol Minneapolis as unrest takes hold nationwide -
National Accord,
3 hours ago
5
Coronavirus in Africa: Nigeria overtakes Algeria as Cases hits 135,292 -
Nigeria Newspaper,
3 hours ago
6
We Are Targeting N1 Billion Monthly IGR – Bauchi Government -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Edo extends case search to 620 communities -
Newzandar News,
3 hours ago
8
Africa Magic launches Live Band 'Owanbe' Groove - #AMOwambe Premiering on Africa Magic Urban and Family -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
Humanitarian ministry debunks fraud allegation over school feeding program -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
10
We are targeting N1billion monthly IGR – Bauchi govt -
Newzandar News,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...