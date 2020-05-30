Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Covid-19: Four-month-old child discharged, 76 active cases remain in Kaduna
News photo Blueprint  - A four-month old child who tested positive to Covid-19 in Kaduna has been discharged, but there are still 76 active cases in the state as at Friday, Kaduna state government has revealed.

 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
The Kaduna State Government has said that out of ‘’the total number of 232 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 149 have been discharged, while seven deaths have been recorded.’’
Four-month-old Coronavirus patient discharged in Kaduna Linda Ikeji Blog:
A 4-month-old child who tested positive for Coronavirus in Kaduna state has been discharged after recovering from the disease. The baby was one of the 20 COVID-19 cases that was recorded in the state on May 15.
COVID-19: Four-month-old child discharged in Kaduna Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online COVID-19: Four-month-old child discharged in Kaduna Kaduna State government has disclosed that a four-month-old child, who earlier tested positive to COVID-19, has been discharged after testing negative for the virus.
Premium Times:
An official said the testing capacity of the state is being enhanced to enable more aggressive testing in the coming weeks.
The Herald:
The Kaduna State Government on Saturday disclosed that the four-month-old child that tested positive to COVID-19 has been discharged.
NPO Reports:
Kaduna Discharges Four-Month-Old Coronavirus Patient
Gistvile:
A 4-month-old child who tested positive for Coronavirus in Kaduna state has been discharged…
Legit 9ja:
Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni,  on Saturday revealed that a four-month-old baby who tested positive for COVID-19 has been discharged upon treatment and recovery.


