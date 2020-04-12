

News at a Glance



Covid-19 Lockdown : See The Amount Omo-Agege Shares As Palliatives To His Constituents Naija Loaded - The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has commenced the distribution of N85m cash as palliatives to 17,000 households in his Delta Central Senatorial district to cushion the effects...



News Credibility Score: 81%



