Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Covid-19 Lockdown: Spanish La Liga To Resume June 11
News photo The New Diplomat  - AFP-The Spanish league season will resume after a three-month coronavirus lockdown on June 11 with the Seville derby, and the

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
La Liga president Javier Tebas said on Friday that the league is hoping the 202021 season can start on September 12.
Naija Loaded:
La Liga president Javier Tebas wants the 2020-21 season to start on September 12 and has warned clubs face €700 million (£630m$780m) collective losses due to the disruption caused by...
The Herald:
Spanish football’s top flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11, the government’s department for sports (CSD)
City People Magazine:
Spain’s La Liga will resume on 11 June when Real Betis face Sevilla, and next season will start on 12 September. Organisers want to finish the season on the weekend…
Spain’s Sports Council Confirms La Liga Will Restart On June 11 My Celebrity & I:
La Liga will restart on June 11, Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD) has confirmed, three months after the coronavirus pandemic forced its suspension.
La Liga to resume June 11 Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]La Liga will resume following a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11, with the Seville Derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, the government's department for sport (CSD) has confirmed.Read more »


   More Picks
1 Oyegun advised on Edo APC crisis - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Edo APC: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu war of words escalates over guber ticket - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
3 North has no reason to conquer south –Tanko Yakasai – VELOXNEWS - Velox News, 3 hours ago
4 How battle with my pastor over tithe almost took my life -Olakunle Yusuf – VELOXNEWS - Velox News, 3 hours ago
5 Bad omen for Nigerian democracy - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
6 “Leaders Need To Start Respecting ‘Office Of The Citizens” – Dino Melaye - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 Yankees continue to pay minor leaguers, non-uniform personnel - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
8 See The States With The Highest Number Of Presidential Aides In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
9 And the First Lady trends on Twitter - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
10 Why Southeast governor is angry with traders - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info