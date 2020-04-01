

News at a Glance



Covid-19: NIMASA donates 20 ventilators, N50m to fight pandemic Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Covid-19: NIMASA donates 20 ventilators, N50m to fight pandemic In the face of huge global demand, the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA has donated 20 ventilators to fight the COVID-19 pandemic ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



