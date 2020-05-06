Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Covid-19: NUJ commends efforts of journalist in Gombe
NNN  - Covid-19: NUJ commends efforts of journalist in Gombe Journalist Gombe, March 6, 2020 The Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Gombe State council, has commended the effort of journalists in the state for covering issues relating to Covid -19 pandemic in ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 UK’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000 - NNN, 9 hours ago
2 Just in: 265 Nigerians repatriated from UAE land at Lagos airport - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
3 Petrol depot price reduced to N108, diesel N164 - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: There is danger ahead – FG warns Nigerians three days after lockdown ease - Ogene African, 9 hours ago
5 Fayose writes Buhari over COVID-19 pandemic - Ogene African, 10 hours ago
6 18 nurses test positive for Coronavirus in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 265 Nigerians arrive at Lagos Airport from UAE - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
8 New Video: TOBi feat. Haviah Mighty, Shad, Jazz Carter & Ejji Smith – 24 (Toronto Remix) - Bella Naija, 10 hours ago
9 NYSC and fight against COVID-19 - Daily Times, 10 hours ago
10 New NEMA DG assumes office, promises to be fair to all - News Diary Online, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info