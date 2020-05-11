

News at a Glance



Covid-19: Nigeria Correctional Service Rejects Funke Olakunrin’s Alleged Murderer DNL Legal and Style - The Nigeria Correctional Service in Ondo State has refused to admit three of the four suspected killers of Mrs Funke Olakunri, daughter of elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti after one of them, Adamu Adamu tested positive for COVID-19. Adamu Adamu had ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



