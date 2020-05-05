

News at a Glance



Covid-19: Tonto Dikeh’s son, Paul Okoye’s twins resume school amidst pandemic (photos) The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog As a result of the current lockdown in the Nation to curb the spread the Covid-19 disease, many schools, especially in Lagos, have set up virtual learning facilities to ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



