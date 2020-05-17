

News at a Glance



Covid-19: UK Says 800 Volunteers For Covid19 Vaccine Have Gotten It And Currently Being Monitored Oyo Gist - UK has just announced the first set of 800 volunteers for Covid19 vaccine have all gotten it and are being monitored by experts. We gathered that the first set for Covid19 vaccine have gotten the vaccine in UK and they said to be monitored by experts.



News Credibility Score: 41%



