Covid-19: UK Says 800 Volunteers For Covid19 Vaccine Have Gotten It And Currently Being Monitored
Oyo Gist  - UK has just announced the first set of 800 volunteers for Covid19 vaccine have all gotten it and are being monitored by experts. We gathered that the first set for Covid19 vaccine have gotten the vaccine in UK and they said to be monitored by experts.

8 hours ago
1 Just in: Nigeria reports 338 new cases of COVID-19 - The News, 5 hours ago
2 Man beaten to death for intervening in fight - Wotzup NG, 5 hours ago
3 Nigerian man shot dead in front of his girlfriend in Rivers (graphic photo) - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 338 new coronavirus cases - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 Nigeria Records 6 More Covid-19 Deaths, 338 New Cases - Prompt News, 5 hours ago
6 Nigeria Records 338 COVID-19 Cases, See Breakdown For Each State - Yaahoo Journalist, 5 hours ago
7 Nigeria hit with 338 new Coronavirus cases, Lagos, Kano record spikes - PM News, 6 hours ago
8 338 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 5959; deaths rise to 182 - Ripples, 6 hours ago
9 I’m single – Vanessa Mdee’s ex-boyfriend, Juma Jux confirms breakup with Asian girlfriend - Luci Post, 6 hours ago
10 TD Africa revs distribution engine with brand-new logo - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
