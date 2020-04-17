

News at a Glance



Covid19: Archbishop Samson shares relief support food packs to Ajeromi residents Sahara Weekly Magazine - By Ifeoma Ikem The Archbishop of the Resurrection Praise Ministries For Africa, His Eminence, Ambassador Samson Mustapha Benjamin, aka Jehovah Sharp Sharp, has put smiles on the faces of residents of Ajeromi area of Lagos State by providing some relief ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



