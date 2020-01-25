

News at a Glance



Crisis Looms In Senate The Pointer - As ‘Plot To Impeach Lawan, Omo-Agege Heightens’ There is an alleged plot to impeach the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege. Sources claimed that a section of the Senate is not happy with the duo over the running of the upper ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



