Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Crisis looms in Oyo as parties claim legitimacy
News photo Vanguard News  - Ola Ajayi – Ibadan The peace that residents of Oyo State have been enjoying since assumption of office of Governor Seyi Makinde may be ruptured as both members of the ruling  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) are ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - NPress, 49 mins ago
2 Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash - Inside Business Online, 49 mins ago
3 Umahi Declares Chinese, Indian Languages Compulsory In Ebonyi Schools - Authentic Nigeria, 51 mins ago
4 Buhari fires back at Danjuma, says his opinion does not matter - Pulse Nigeria, 54 mins ago
5 Governor Umahi is an APC Mole – Edo PDP - My Celebrity & I, 59 mins ago
6 Ihedioha heads to Supreme Court for review of Imo gov judgement - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
7 Police in Bauchi nab runaway killer of girlfriend - The News, 1 hour ago
8 Blood Type O Food List - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
9 Leah Sharibu’s Father Reacts To Report Of Her Giving Birth To A Baby Boy For A Top Boko Haram Commander - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
10 Sacked Customs Inspector stages one-man protest in Ibadan - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info