

News at a Glance



Crisis looms in Oyo as parties claim legitimacy Vanguard News - Ola Ajayi – Ibadan The peace that residents of Oyo State have been enjoying since assumption of office of Governor Seyi Makinde may be ruptured as both members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) are ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



