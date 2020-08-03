Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals next plan after winning second Serie A title with Juventus
News photo Velox News  - Cristiano Ronaldo reveals next plan after winning second Serie A title with Juventus Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has outlined his future plans after leading the club to his second Serie A title and the club’s ninth in a row.

22 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Ronaldo to stay at Juve for third season at Serie A The Guardian:
Cristiano Ronaldo appears committed to at least another season with Juventus as he wants to win a third Scudetto with the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With His Serie A Trophy (Photo) Naija Loaded:
Portugal and Serie A Superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of his recently won trophy. He Team Work.
Lazio Striker, Immobile Outshines Cristiano Ronaldo And Become The Serie A Highest Goal Scorer Talk Glitz:
The Lazio striker, Ciro Immobile clinched the Golden Boot award after scoring 36 goals for his club in the league. He outshines the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Joao Pedro etc.
Cristiano Ronaldo orders £8.5m on Bugatti Centodieci after buying luxury yacht for £5.5m Naija Defender:
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly completed his own summer signing – an £8.5MILLION Bugatti Centodieci. With the car now described as officially purchased, Ronaldo will still have to wait until 2021 to take delivery of his new motor.


