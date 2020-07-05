Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Cross River APC defies Buhari, Caretaker committee’s directives
Velox News  - Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River state chapter, have defied the directives from President Muhammadu Buhari and the CaretakerExtra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, by refusing to ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 We had no plan to bar Oyo deputy governor – Ajimobi’s family - Phenomenal, 4 hours ago
2 I hold no grudges despite disrespect from Ajimobi family, says Oyo Deputy Governor - City Voice, 4 hours ago
3 Ajimobi Fidau Prayer: We weren’t expecting Oyo Deputy gov – Family - Luci Post, 4 hours ago
4 PRESIDENCY BEGS YOUTHS: PROTECT THE ELDERLY AS MORE PEOPLE TEST POSITIVE OF CORONAVIRUS - Abuja Reporters, 4 hours ago
5 Modern Monetary Theory Is Too Good To Be True - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
6 Edo 2020: Edos in Diaspora swell support for Obaseki’s re-election - Nigerian Observer, 5 hours ago
7 APC South-south leaders refuse to withdraw court cases inspite Buhari’s directive - Blueprint, 6 hours ago
8 How to reduce poverty in Nigeria —Archbishop Kaigama - Ripples, 6 hours ago
9 Cross River APC defies Buhari, Caretaker committee’s directives - Velox News, 6 hours ago
10 Why NSITF Managing Director, three Executive directors, others were suspended over infractions - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info