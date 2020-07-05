

News at a Glance



Cross River APC defies Buhari, Caretaker committee’s directives Velox News - Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River state chapter, have defied the directives from President Muhammadu Buhari and the CaretakerExtra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, by refusing to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



