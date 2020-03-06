Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman orders arrests of Saudi Arabia king's brother, cousin, over an alleged coup attempt.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has ordered the arrest of two senior members of the royal family, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew over an alleged coup attempt.

1 African Finance Ministers, Central Bank Govs To Parley At Agric Confab in Abuja - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian singer Ejiro Emokiniovo of Veentage band is dead!!! - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Lagos-Ibadan rail: Coronavirus outbreak, cause of delay — NRC boss - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Yul Edochie shares throwback picture as he celebrates his father,Pete Edochie on his birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Anyone talking about power not shifting to the south in 2023 does not wish Nigeria well — Obaze - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Police arrest suspected killer of Reverend Father in Imo, after three years - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
7 ‘APC may lose elections in Edo, Ondo if Oshiomhole remains chairman’ - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 FG, State Govts to Coordinate Power Sector Reforms – el-Rufai - Authentic News Daily, 2 hours ago
9 Pastor Adeboye predicted my victory at Supreme Court ' Governor Duoye Diri testifies at Redemption camp - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 N30,000 minimum wage: Labour reveals when strike will commence - Champion Newspapers, 3 hours ago
