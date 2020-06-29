Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cultism: Teenagers, others arrested in Abuja during meeting
News photo Newzandar News  - The FCT Police Command has arrested ten suspected cultists at Angwan Dadi, Nyanya. DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Public Relations Officer, made this known in a statement [...]

14 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Police Arrest 10 Suspects Over Cultism The Next Edition:
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it had arrested 10 suspects over alleged involvement in cultism in Nyanya area of Abuja. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a ...
Police arrest 10 cultists during meeting in Abuja Ogene African:
ABUJA, Nigeria – The FCT Police Command has arrested ten suspected cultists at Angwan Dadi, Nyanya. DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Public Relations Officer, made this known in a statement on Sunday. He said the suspects are members of Supreme Vikings ...


