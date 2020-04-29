

News at a Glance



Customs closes gate to stop Oyo govt from returning 1,800 bags of rice Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Customs closes gate to stop Oyo govt from returning 1,800 bags of rice The imbroglio between the Oyo State government and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the 1,800 bags of rice continued on Wednesday with the OyoOsun command ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



