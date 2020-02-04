

News at a Glance



Customs intercepts $8.6m (N3.09Bn) from passenger at Lagos airport The News Guru - The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has announced the seizure of $8.6 million cash at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja, Lagos State. Controller General, NCS Hameed Ali, said the consignment packed in a coaster bus was loaded in a six ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



