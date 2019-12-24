

News at a Glance



Cybercrime: EFCC Arrests Fake CBN Governor in Uyo EFCC - A cyber fraudster (yahoo boy) by name Onyebuchi Nwalozie Julius has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for impersonating the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Emefiele.



News Credibility Score: 92%



