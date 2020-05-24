Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cynthia Morgan talks about losing everything to music executive Jude Okoye
Cynthia Morgan talks about losing everything to music executive Jude Okoye

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

Gist Reel:
Popular dancehall musician, Cynthia Morgan’s former bossManager, Joy Tongo has ripped her apart, claims she’s owing over $30,000 and just seeking for self pity online.
Newzandar News:
Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of the defunct group, P Square has reacted to the on going feud between Cynthia Morgan and his [...]
Willamazen:
Nigerian singer and songwriter , entertainer and businessman, Peter Okoye reacts to singer, Cynthia Morgan comments about how she “lost everything under CEO of Northside Records, Jude Okoye. Earlier on, in an Instalive session, said she lost her stage ...
Luci Post:
Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare music Group has reminded Cynthia Morgan of how she rejected the contract he gave her after she narrated how she “lost everything” to his elder brother and CEO...


