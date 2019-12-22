

DANGER: BOKO HARAM SECT MOUNTS ROAD BLOCKS IN MAIDUGURI, 7 TRAVELERS KILLED Abia Facts News - Dreaded Islamic Sect, Boko Haram reportedly mounted a road block on Sunday at Burimari village between Monguno and Gajiram in northeast Nigeria, where they opened fire on travelers killing at least seven people.



