DBanj’s former manager, Franklin Amudo breaks his silence, gives his own account of what transpired at the hotel
Gistvile  - Franklin Amudo, a former manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka DBanj, has released an official…

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
Franklin Amudo, a former manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka DBanj, has released an official statement regarding the rape allegation leveled against DBanj by a lady, Seyitan Babatayo. In his statement, Franklin said he was the one who invited Seyitan ...
Too Xclusive:
D’Banj’s Ex-manager, Frank has finally spoken on the D’banj versus Seyitan rape scandal.  Franklin who was accused of being Seyitan’s...
Yaba Left Online:
Franklin Amudo, a former manager of singer, DBanj, has released an official statement regarding the rape allegation leveled against DBanj by a lady, Seyitan Babatayo. In his statement, Franklin said he’d invited Seyitan to an event in Lagos where DBanj ...
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog As the rape saga between singer, Dbanj, and Seyitan Babatayo lingers on.
Olisa TV:
Franklin Amudo has recounted the events of December 30, 2017 as he knows it. The former manager to D’banj, broke his silence on the ongoing rape allegations leveled against Oladapo Oyebanjo by Seyitan Babatayo. According to him, he and Seyitan were ...
The Herald:
Franklin Amudo, the ex-manager of Dbanj has finally spoken up about the rape allegation leveled against the singer by Seyitan Babatoya. In his statement, Franklin
Ripples:
Frank Amudo, former manager of popular music icon D’banj, who was recently accused of raping a lady, Seyitan Babatayo in 2018, has broken his silence. Ms Babatayo had accused the singer of sexual assault that occurred in 2018.
Information Nigeria:
Franklin Amudo, the former manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj, has released an official statement regarding the rape allegation levelled against D’banj by a lady, Seyitan Babatayo. In his statement and a video he shared, Franklin said he was ...
The Dabigal Blog:
A former manger to embattled Nigerian singer Dbanj, Frank Amudo has finally broken his silence on the rape allegation against the singer by one Seyitan. According to Frank, he got hold of the report when he was away in Ghana with the singer for an event ...
Nigerian Eye:
Franklyn Amudo, former manager to Afrobeats singer, D’banj, says Seyitan Babatayo, who is accusing the artiste of raping her, was paid $100 after the incident in 2018.Babatayo publicly made the accusations on June 3, 2020, claiming that the incident ...
ODU News:
Frank Amudo, a former manager of Oladapo Oyabanjo aka Dbanj says he was informed by Seyitan that she was raped by the musician. Dbanj has been in the middle of a controversy after he was accused of rape by Miss Seyitan Babatayo. Seyitan had alleged ...
Nigerian Entertainment Today:
D’Banj’s ex-manager, Frank Amudo who will likely become a key witness in the Dbanj – Seyitan rape saga, has opened up for the first time since the matter became public.…
Top Naija:
D’Banj’s former manager, Franklin Amudo has given his accounts of events narrated a lady, Seyitan Babatayo who leveled rape allegations against D’Banj. In a press statement, Franklin said he was the one who invited Seyitan to an event in Lagos where ...
Naija Olofofo:
D’banj Franklin Amudo, the former manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj, has released an official statement regarding the Rap-e allegation levelled against D’banj by a lady, Seyitan Babatayo. In his statement and a video he shared, Franklin said ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
D’banj’s former Manager Frank Amudo has come out to speak on the rape allegation leveled against the singer by Twitter user Seyitan Babatayo. The artiste manager has released an official statement recounting how the event happened on the said day from ...
Within Nigeria:
D'Banj's former manager Franklin Amudo breaks silence, speaks on Seyitan's allegation
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Franklin Amudo, a former manager of singer, DBanj,
The Essence TV:
Franklin Amudo, aformer manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka DBanj, has released an official statement regarding the rape allegation leveled
Navicorp:
Former manager of Dbanj, Frank Amudo has broken his silence on the case between Dbanj and Seyitan. The former manager explained that Dbanj paid her $100k after the incident and that he knew it happened because Ms Babatayo called him and the first ...
Velox News:
Franklin Amudo, a former manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka DBanj, has released an official statement regarding the rape allegation leveled against DBanj by a lady, Seyitan Babatayo.   In his statement, Franklin said he was the one who invited ...
Nesco Media:
Popular Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo a.k.a DBanj’s former manager, Franklin Amudo has released an official statement regarding the rape allegation leveled against D’Banj by a lady, Seyitan Babatayo. In the statement, Franklin revealed that he was the ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
D’banj’s former manager, Franklin Amudo, has lent his voice on the current r.a.p.e allegations surrounding the music star, after claiming that the supposed victim, Seyitan Babatayo, told him of the allegedr.a.p.eafter it happened in 2018.Mr Amudo, who ...
Kanyi Daily:
Franklin Amudo, a former manager of singer D’banj, has finally open up about the rape allegation levelled against the singer by a lady, Seyitan Babatayo. KanyiDaily recalls that on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Seyitan narrated how Dbanj raped her during an ...
Legit 9ja:
Frank Amudo, the former manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo well known as D’banj, revealed one of D’banj’s friends informed him that Seyitan Babatayo had been settled financially.


