

News at a Glance



DESPITE MILITARY ONSLAUGHT, BANDITS ATTACK KATSINA VILLAGES, ABDUCT BRIDE TO BE, SEND VILLAGERS PACKING Abuja Reporters - It was a terrifying moment for residents of Yankara village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State when dozens of armed bandits stormed the village and kidnapped a bride-to-be and her best friend 48 hours to her wedding Fatiha. The heavily ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



