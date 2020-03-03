

News at a Glance



DG of Nigeria Disease Control Agency quarantined for Coronavirus Nigerian Eye - The Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has been quarantined for 14 days as part of measures to stop the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading into the country, it was learnt on Tuesday.The ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



