DHQ: Nigerian Army Kills 17 Terrorists, Loses 2 Soldiers in Damboa Ambush Metro Watch - By Sumaila Ogbaje The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, on July 7, eliminated 17 Boko HaramIslamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an ambush along Damboa- Maiduguri road.



