DJ Cuppy finally chooses to support Man United after Ighalo scores 5th goal
FL Vibe  - DJ Cuppy finally chooses to support Man United after Ighalo scores 5th goal Nigerian radio show host and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has finally settled to supporting Manchester United FC after promising to do so if Odion...

12 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Luci Post:
Nigerian radio show host and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has finally settled to supporting Manchester United FC after promising to do so if Odion Ighalo scores against Norwich City. “As a Nigerian, I think it’s...
News of Africa:
Nigerian radio show host and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has finally settled to supporting Manchester United FC after promising to do so if Odion Ighalo scores against Norwich City. “As a Nigerian, I think it’s only right that if @ighalojude scores a goal ...
GL Trends:
It looks like DJ Cuppy has choose to support Manchester United after Odion Ighalo’s goal helped Manchester United book FA Cup semi-final ticket.
Jaguda.com:
Nigerian artist, DJ and all round entertainment personality, DJ Cuppy has started some wahala again in the football world. As if football fans needed more reasons to troll each other.
Wotzup NG:
Nigerian artist, DJ Cuppy has gotten an official welcome from Manchester United after she incited that she has an interest in them. The artist shared that if Ighalo scored in yesterday’s game she would become a Manchester United fan.


