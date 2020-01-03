

News at a Glance



DPR Fines Filling Station N1m In Bayelsa The Tide - The Department of Petroleum Resources in Bayelsa State on Tuesday slammed a fine of N1 million on a defaulting filling station in Yenagoa, De Arizona Oil, for selling petrol under the seal of the agency. Two other filling stations, B.M. Links Ltd and ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



