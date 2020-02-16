Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


DPR recruitment portal 2020 – See how to apply & requirements
News photo Financial Watch  - federal government jobs in nigeria

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 ‘Nothing is more heartbreaking’ – Barack Obama for the first time, publicly talks about Kobe Bryant’s death - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Military personnel accompanied bandits who killed eight persons in Delta -Gov. Okowa - Nigerian Eye, 7 hours ago
3 Israel: Hamas used ‘attractive’ women in thwarted cyberattack - Today, 7 hours ago
4 Fire Guts Apongbon Market - Signal, 7 hours ago
5 Imo: Angry Youth Riot After 2 Local Men Killed By Oil Company’s Truck - The Trent, 8 hours ago
6 Boko Haram’s new threats show Buhari govt is crippling insurgency – President’s aide, Lauretta Onochie - Nigerian Eye, 8 hours ago
7 I Repeat, Nobody Paved Way For Me Except Fela And My Family – Burna Boy Insists - Kanyi Daily, 8 hours ago
8 NSCDC retirees protest unpaid allowances in Ibadan - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
9 Military Personnel Accompanied Herdsmen Who Killed 8 Persons in Delta – Okowa - Signal, 8 hours ago
10 DPR recruitment portal 2020 – See how to apply & requirements - Financial Watch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info