DSS Arrests EFCC Boss Ibrahim Magu Slayminded - DSS Arrests EFCC Boss Ibrahim Magu: Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has been arrested by the Department of State Services. Magu was arrested on Monday afternoon at the Wuse II, Abuja office of the EFCC on ...



