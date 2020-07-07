

News at a Glance



DSS Denies Arresting Magu, Bars Journalists From Location Where EFCC Boss Is Being Interrogated NNX - The DSS has denied arresting the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, after its officials escorted him to the Conference Center inside the State House Abuja, to be interviewed by a Presidential Panel ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



